Parking a vehicle in downtown Stratford is about to get a little bit cheaper and a little bit easier.

City councillors have voted to increase the maximum time limit for all on-street and off-street parking in the downtown core from three hours to four.

Additionally, the hourly parking rate in the Lower Erie lot on Erie Street and the Kalbfleisch lot at Erie and St. Patrick streets will be cut from $1 to 75 cents.

The changes are expected to be in place by the end of the year.