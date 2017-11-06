

CTV Kitchener





Two people are being sought by police after a department store security guard was stabbed in Hanover.

Hanover police say the stabbing occurred Friday afternoon, as the Walmart security guard was trying to arrest two suspected shoplifters.

As the guard pursued the man and woman, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the guard. He and the woman then left the area in a dark-coloured vehicle.

The security guard was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they have identified the man and woman in question, but have not been able to locate them. Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.