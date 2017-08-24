

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are reminding residents to avoid leaving keys and personal belongings in cars.

Police were called to Maryhill in Woolwich Township early Wednesday morning after a report of suspicious vehicles in the area.

Police say when they arrived, a stolen car was fleeing the area. Police did not try and pursue the vehicle because of public safety.

A short time later, they located the car on Maryhill Road where it had crashed into a tree.

The driver had already fled the area on foot.

The Stratford Police Canine Unit was called in to assist and helped locate items believed to have been stolen from unlocked cars in the area.

Police are reminding drivers to always lock their doors.