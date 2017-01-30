Featured
Stolen ATM, truck found on fire south of Brantford
Published Monday, January 30, 2017 5:22PM EST
Investigations into a stolen ATM in Brantford, a stolen vehicle in Woodstock and a fire in Norfolk County are all connected, police say.
The ATM was stolen from a King George Road business shortly after midnight Monday.
Somebody allegedly used a pickup truck to break through the front doors of the business.
Not long after, the truck and ATM were tracked down in nearby Norfolk County – on fire, according to police.
The pickup truck was later found to have been reported stolen from Woodstock.
Police are investigating and want to hear from anyone with relevant information.
