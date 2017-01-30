

CTV Kitchener





Investigations into a stolen ATM in Brantford, a stolen vehicle in Woodstock and a fire in Norfolk County are all connected, police say.

The ATM was stolen from a King George Road business shortly after midnight Monday.

Somebody allegedly used a pickup truck to break through the front doors of the business.

Not long after, the truck and ATM were tracked down in nearby Norfolk County – on fire, according to police.

The pickup truck was later found to have been reported stolen from Woodstock.

Police are investigating and want to hear from anyone with relevant information.