

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





News of Christine Allen’s release from prison is being met with alarm not only in Brampton, where she is now living, but also in Waterloo-Wellington.

It was in this area, after all, where Allen poisoned four children with eye drops.

She pleaded guilty to four counts of administering a noxious substance in 2014, and was released from custody on Monday.

She is bound by several conditions while on parole, including staying out of Waterloo Region, not contacting her victims or their families, and regularly seeing mental health professionals. Additionally, she isn’t allowed around children unless an adult aware of her history is also present.

Despite those conditions, which will only be in effect until 2019, parents of Allen’s victims say they’re concerned the 36 year old will attempt to re-enter their lives.

“I’m worried she’s going to try and finish what she started,” the mother of one victim said in an interview.

The mother considered Allen like a sister, to the point that she called her when she went into labour.

Her daughter soon developed lethargy and had trouble breathing, and ended up spending several months in hospital.

Four years later, she still has speech problems and sensory issues, and is unable to eat certain foods.

Her mother calls the prospect of Allen living in public “scary” – even with parole conditions in place – given what has been made public about her thoughts while in custody.

A report from the Parole Board of Canada found that Allen remains “unable to articulate” why she poisoned children left in her care.

“I expected her to have some type of remorse or some type of feeling for what she did, and she didn’t,” she said.

Another woman says her son spent a week in hospital after the first time Allen poisoned him.

“I couldn’t believe that she would do something like that to my son,” she said.

Now four, the boy appears to be OK.

Still, his mother says she’s concerned Allen will either show up at her house or attempt to find new victims.

“The best thing (anyone) can do is stay away from her, because she’s a very dangerous person,” she said.

“I just want people to be aware of who she is.”

The mothers interviewed for this story cannot be identified due to court orders protecting the identities of Allen’s victims.

With reporting by Max Wark