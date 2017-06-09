

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The next two former prime ministers to be commemorated with bronze statues at Baden’s Castle Kilbride have been announced.

They will be William Lyon Mackenzie King and Lester Pearson.

Both statues will be unveiled June 29, at a special 6 p.m. ceremony at the site which will be followed by an outdoor concert.

They will join a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, which has been sitting on the grounds since last June.

All of the pieces are part of The Statue Project, a volunteer-led effort to eventually create statues of all former prime ministers and install them outside Castle Kilbride.

King, who was born and raised in Kitchener when it was still called Berlin, was prime minister for most of the 1920s, and again from 1935 until 1948. He is the longest-serving prime minister in Canadian history. Morgan Macdonald, a sculptor from Newfoundland and Labrador, is creating his statue.

Pearson served as prime minister between 1963 and 1968. It was under his watch that Canada adopted universal health care and its current flag. His sculpture will be created by Wilmot artist Ruth Abernethy, who also made the Macdonald statue.

The fourth statue is expected to be ready by November. It will depict Sir Robert Borden, who led Canada through the First World War.