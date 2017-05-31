Featured
Stabbing in Brantford sends one man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries
A Brantford Police vehicle is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, May 31, 2017 6:45AM EDT
Brantford police are investigating a stabbing on Colborne Street that happened just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Police initially responded to a disturbance at Colborne and Clarence Street, during the call they found a man with seroius but non-life threatening stab wounds.
The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.