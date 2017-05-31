

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Brantford police are investigating a stabbing on Colborne Street that happened just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police initially responded to a disturbance at Colborne and Clarence Street, during the call they found a man with seroius but non-life threatening stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call them or Crime Stoppers.