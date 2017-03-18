

One of the biggest parties of the year, painted the city green Friday, and although the city said there were no major incidents, first responders and bylaw officers had a busy night.

"We predicted about 12,000 people we're probably in the neighbourhood of 15,000 people right now," said Brian Larkin, the chief of Waterloo regional police.

This year, a record number of people showed up to party on Ezra Avenue and well into the night at pubs and bars.

Around 9:30 p.m. on King Street, a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police said the man was taken to hospital as a precaution, as his injuries were considered minor. Police said the driver of the vehicle likely will not face any charges.

"Lots of calls, medical calls, bylaw and police responded to a number of liquor offences, public nuisance offences but overall nothing significant," said Shayne Turner, the director of municipal services for the City of Waterloo.

On Saturday, a massive cleanup was underway.

"We have around 35 plus volunteers which is huge and we've split up into different areas on Ezra, on Bricker, on campus as well," said Kanwar Brar, a volunteer.

Students from both universities teamed up to tidy up.

"We actually care about where we live and we're being good neighbours and being respectful to those around us, and really want to give back to the community," said Brar.

Security crews remain in the area protecting university-owned buildings to make sure everyone stays safe over the weekend.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Allison Tanner