St. Mary’s General Hospital gets funding for cardiac procedures, intensive care beds
St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener is pictured on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2014. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, March 24, 2017 12:23PM EDT
A Kitchener hospital has landed more than $4 million in new funding from the province.
St. Mary’s General Hospital has been given $3.6 million which will allow it to perform an additional 793 cardiac procedures – things like angioplasties, pacemaker installations and heart screenings.
Another $500,000 will be put toward beds in the hospital’s intensive care unit.
The funding was announced Friday by Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile.
