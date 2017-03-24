

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener hospital has landed more than $4 million in new funding from the province.

St. Mary’s General Hospital has been given $3.6 million which will allow it to perform an additional 793 cardiac procedures – things like angioplasties, pacemaker installations and heart screenings.

Another $500,000 will be put toward beds in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The funding was announced Friday by Kitchener Centre MPP Daiene Vernile.