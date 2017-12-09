Featured
Sprinting Santas fundraise for Waterloo YMCA
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 9, 2017 3:39PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, December 9, 2017 7:49PM EST
Hundreds laced up for a good cause Saturday morning.
But the runners weren’t participating in any ordinary race.
The Waterloo Santa Run features over 600 participants dressed up as Old Saint Nick.
Money raised during the race will be donated to the YMCA.
Organizers say next year’s race will take place before the start of the K-W Santa Claus parade in November.