Spring forward: Daylight saving time returns Sunday morning
In this Thursday, Nov. 3, 2011 photo, Dan LaMoore of Electric Time Company moves a clock face at their plant in Medfield, Mass., between a large tower clock, left, bound for King of Prussia, Pa., and a post clock headed to South Jordan, Utah, right. (AP /Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, March 10, 2017 12:08PM EST
It's time to change time again. Daylight saving time returns this weekend.
The short-term pain: Lose an hour of sleep Saturday night. The long-term gain: Enjoy more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.
Advance your clocks by 60 minutes before tucking in, so you're not caught off-guard Sunday morning. For most of Canada and the U.S., the change officially starts Sunday at 2 a.m. local time.
You may want to install fresh batteries in smoke detectors and radios, and repeat that when standard time returns Nov. 5.
