A big sale of commercial real estate in southeast Kitchener closed earlier this week.

Three parcels of land comprising the Sportsworld Crossing development were sold for a combined price of $50.8 million.

A representative of Cushman & Wakefield Waterloo Region, a real estate company involved in the transaction, declined to identify the new owner of the properties.

A new, three- or four-storey office building is one of multiple major changes planned for the site, the representative said.