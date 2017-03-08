Featured
Sportsworld Crossing properties sold in $50.8M deal
Part of the Sportsworld Crossing development in Kitchener is seen on Wednesday, March 8, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, March 8, 2017 5:57PM EST
A big sale of commercial real estate in southeast Kitchener closed earlier this week.
Three parcels of land comprising the Sportsworld Crossing development were sold for a combined price of $50.8 million.
A representative of Cushman & Wakefield Waterloo Region, a real estate company involved in the transaction, declined to identify the new owner of the properties.
A new, three- or four-storey office building is one of multiple major changes planned for the site, the representative said.
