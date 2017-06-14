

CTV Kitchener





People frustrated trying to navigate through Cambridge’s maze of road closures are getting a bit of relief.

The Speedsville Road bridge, which closed for roadwork in April, reopened late Tuesday.

Traffic was occasionally slowed Wednesday morning due to ongoing work in the area – but ultimately, people were able to get through in both directions.

Elsewhere in the area, road users may encounter lane reductions and delays on parts of Fountain Street north of Shantz Hill Road, although the street itself remains open. It’s a similar situation on Shantz Hill Road, as well as on King Street in the Preston core for the next few weeks.

The Fountain Street bridge over the Grand River remains closed, as it has since last December and as it is expected to be until late 2018.