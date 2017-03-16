Featured
Speed may have been a factor after motorcycle crashes into car
Police respond to a crash between a motorcycle and car on Victoria Street in Kitchener.
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after being ejected from his motorcycle Thursday night.
Police say a car was making a left turn from Victoria Street North onto Ebycrest Road.
The motorcycle crashed into it and he was thrown from his bike.
He was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.
No one inside the car was hurt.
Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.
Charges are pending.
