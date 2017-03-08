

The field of people being considered to become Canada’s next astronauts has been pared down from 72 to 32 – and three of them have ties to Waterloo Region or Guelph.

There had been 10 local connections in the group of 72, including people who were born in and attended school in the area. Many of those people didn’t make the cut for the smaller group.

The three who did include Matthew Bamsey, who received a PhD in environmental biology from the University of Guelph, and Jesse Zroback, who got a bachelor degree in chemical engineering at the University of Waterloo.

Also on the shortlist is Francis Frenzel, a pilot-in-training with the Royal Canadian Air Force who lives in Petersburg, west of Kitchener.

Nearly 3,800 people had applied to the Canadian Space Agency to be considered for the astronaut program.

The space agency will announce the final two candidates in August. They will then move to Houston, Texas for training, and could be in space by 2020.