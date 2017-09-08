

CTV Kitchener





A municipal politician in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula has been charged with two criminal offences.

The charges came after OPP officers were called to an address on George Street in Wiarton Tuesday morning in response to an alleged assault.

A 67-year-old town councillor was arrested as a result. He faces charges of assault and breach of trust.

Police say the assault left a 55-year-old man with minor injuries.