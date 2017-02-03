

CTV Kitchener





Multiple bullets and the magazine that once held them are still unaccounted for, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

Police say the bullets and magazine belong to an officer who noticed they were missing early Sunday morning.

Some of the 15 bullets were later found on King Street West in Kitchener, but the rest have not turned up.

Police say they’re still searching for the outstanding ammunition, although they think it may have been destroyed by snow plows or other passing vehicles.