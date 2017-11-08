

CTV Kitchener





Some parts of southern Ontario could receive more than 15 cm of snowfall before Friday night.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch for areas including Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce and northern parts of Wellington County. The watch also covers areas around London and Barrie.

Those regions are expected to be hit by squalls developing off of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay starting Thursday evening, and continuing into the day on Friday.

The hardest-hit areas could end up with more than 15 cm of accumulation.

More central areas like Waterloo Region, Oxford-Brant and southern Wellington County will also likely see snow, although with significantly less accumulation.

In all areas, Environment Canada is warning that roads could become icy and slippery by late Thursday afternoon as temperatures dip below the freezing mark.