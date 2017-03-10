

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Strong winds predicted for Friday have prompted snow squall watches and warnings for southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada has issued a Snow Squall Warning for southern Grey and Bruce Counties, as well as northern Huron and Perth Counties. Snow squall bands are developing off Lake Huron effecting these areas.

As winds shift through the day, the areas hit by the snow squalls will vary.

A Snow Squall Watch has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, south Huron/Perth and east Middlesex County.

Regions hit by extended snow squalls could expect accumulations of 10 to 15 centimetres per 12 hours, according to Environment Canada.

Winds out of the northwest will be gusting to 60 kilometres per hour this afternoon. The temperature is expected to drop through the day to -9 by this afternoon.

Flurries and squalls are also likely Saturday, as winds continue to bring in lake-effect snow. Sunday should see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40% chance of flurries.