

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Snowfall overnight left roads snow covered and slippery. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather advisory which ended around 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

The system bringing the snow moved across southwestern Ontario overnight and continued east, leaving the area for the most part by 5:30 a.m.

Winds will increase through the morning, prompting Environment Canada to issue a Snow Squall Watch for several areas.

Lake effect flurries and local snow squalls are expected to develop in Huron-Perth, Dufferin, north Wellington, Grey-Bruce and to the east of Georgian Bay.

Winds are expected to remain strong through the night. Should intense bands of snow squalls develop, local areas could receive 10 to 15 cm of accumulation.