

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Special weather statements and rainfall warnings have been issued by Environment Canada for Monday night, into Tuesday.

A low pressure system heading towards southwestern Ontario has the potential of causing slick road conditions for the morning commute Tuesday.

Depending on temperatures and the exact track the system takes, several hours of freezing rain are possible. Snow will change to freezing rain, then to rain later on Tuesday morning.

Areas to the south are under a rainfall warning. Environment Canada says Essex, Elgin, Haldimand, Oxford, Brant, Norfolk Counties and the Niagara Region could expect 25 to 35 millimetres of rainfall Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times and the frozen ground could cause flooding and pooling in lower areas.

Watches, warnings and weather statements are likely to change as Monday progresses.