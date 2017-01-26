

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





After a lengthy reprieve from snow and cold temperatures, the forecast for southwestern Ontario is looking much more like Winter.

Showers early Thursday are changing to snow in the morning. By mid-afternoon, the temperature will drop to the freezing point, and there is a sixty percent chance of flurries.

A Snow Squall Watch was issued for Bruce County, Northern Grey County and the Barrie/Orillia area by Environment Canada Thursday morning.

The weekend forecast calls for flurries with the risk of snow squalls, with highs around minus 2.