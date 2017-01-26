Featured
Snow, flurries and squalls return to SW Ontario
Seven day forecast for Waterloo-Wellington on Thursday, January 26, 2017
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:04AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 26, 2017 7:36AM EST
After a lengthy reprieve from snow and cold temperatures, the forecast for southwestern Ontario is looking much more like Winter.
Showers early Thursday are changing to snow in the morning. By mid-afternoon, the temperature will drop to the freezing point, and there is a sixty percent chance of flurries.
A Snow Squall Watch was issued for Bruce County, Northern Grey County and the Barrie/Orillia area by Environment Canada Thursday morning.
The weekend forecast calls for flurries with the risk of snow squalls, with highs around minus 2.
