

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





Periods of snow are in the forecast for southwestern Ontario starting around Noon Monday, continuing through Tuesday.

A Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada for much of southwestern Ontario says 10 – 15 centimetres of snow can be expected by end of day Tuesday. The forecast for the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge area calls for around 10 centimetres of total accumulation by Tuesday evening.

Winds out of the northeast will be gusting to 50 kilometres per hour overnight into Tuesday morning. Blowing snow will become an issue, causing drifting and low visibility.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant, Hamilton and the Niagara region. For these areas, Environment Canada is calling for 15 – 25 centimetres of accumulation. Winds will be stronger in these areas as well, gusting to 60 km/h.