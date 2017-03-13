Featured
Snow coming for Monday and Tuesday
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 13, 2017 6:08AM EDT
Periods of snow are in the forecast for southwestern Ontario starting around Noon Monday, continuing through Tuesday.
A Special Weather Statement from Environment Canada for much of southwestern Ontario says 10 – 15 centimetres of snow can be expected by end of day Tuesday. The forecast for the Kitchener-Waterloo-Cambridge area calls for around 10 centimetres of total accumulation by Tuesday evening.
Winds out of the northeast will be gusting to 50 kilometres per hour overnight into Tuesday morning. Blowing snow will become an issue, causing drifting and low visibility.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Norfolk, Haldimand, Brant, Hamilton and the Niagara region. For these areas, Environment Canada is calling for 15 – 25 centimetres of accumulation. Winds will be stronger in these areas as well, gusting to 60 km/h.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- 18-year-old airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after single-vehicle crash
- 'There are many ways to surveil': Kellyanne Conway
- Police release video, hoping to catch suspect in connection to series of break and enters
- House fire causes more than $500K in damage, displaces 10
- Man charged with careless driving after truck allegedly rear ends another on 401