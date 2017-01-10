

Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener





A Colorado low is moving across Ontario Tuesday, bringing snow to the province and high winds to some areas.

The system hit the southwestern edge of Ontario around midnight, arriving in Waterloo Region around 3:00 a.m.

Environment Canada suggests accumulations near 10 cm are likely in most area, while a snow fall advisory has been issued for areas east of Georgian Bay. Snow is expected to change to rain Tuesday afternoon, with a possible band of freezing rain as it changes over. Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h are possible this afternoon. Depending on when the precipitation changes to rain, this could cause drifting and visibility issues.

A Wind Warning has been issued for north Wellington, Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Dufferin, eastern Elgin County, Niagara, as well as Norfolk and Haldimand Counties. Winds in these areas can expect winds out of the South gusting to 90 km/h.