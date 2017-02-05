

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for all of Southern Ontario.

The agency says there could be “significant precipitation” on Tuesday, starting with snow followed by several hours of freezing rain later in the day.

The mix of snow and rain could cause problems on the roads for drivers.

Environment Canada says there is some uncertainty in the path of the low pressure system so it’s unclear which areas could get the brunt of the storm.

Warnings could change based on the path of the weather system.