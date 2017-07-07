Featured
Skunk found in Wellesley Township tests positive for rabies
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, July 7, 2017 4:28PM EDT
A second rabid animal has been found in Waterloo Region.
Regional public health officials said Friday that a skunk in the Wallenstein area has tested positive for the virus.
A rabid fox was found in the same area in late May. It is not believed any humans were exposed to the virus in either case.
There have been hundreds of cases of rabies in animals in southern Ontario since December 2015, when a rabid raccoon was discovered in Hamilton. Since then, many rabid animals have been found in and around Hamilton, although diagnoses have been made as far west as Blyth. There have been no cases of humans being infected.
The province is attempting to vaccinate wild animals against rabies by leaving bait packets containing the vaccine in heavily treed areas. Many of them will be airdropped, while specific areas in urban centres will be targeted for hand-delivered packet drops.
The vaccination campaign is expected to start later this month and last until November.
Rabies can be spread from animals to humans through bites, scratches or other forms of contact. It is fatal in animals and in humans unless treated.
