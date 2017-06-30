

The Canadian Press





An Ontario agency that investigates allegations of police wrongdoing says it needs significantly more funding to comply with recommendations made in a police oversight review.

Justice Michael Tulloch issued a report in April with 129 recommendations to reform Ontario's police oversight bodies, including the Special Investigations Unit, which probes incidents involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

The SIU said at the time it needed to review the report before it could respond.

It now says it has implemented some of the recommendations on its own, but others -- including completing its investigations more quickly and working better with indigenous people -- will require significantly more resources.

The Ontario government has agreed to recommendations that the SIU report publicly on its new cases and make public past reports on cases where police have killed someone.

But SIU director Tony Loparco warned in an annual report released this week that there could be negative consequences of public reporting, including affecting parallel criminal proceedings and discouraging witnesses from coming forward.