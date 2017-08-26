

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Early Saturday morning OPP were called to a business on Brant Road in the County of Brant after an alarm was sounded.

Two suspects were found at the scene when police arrived, one suspect was apprehended and the other fled the scene.

During the interaction with one of the suspects an incident occurred which prompted the provinces Special Investigations Unit being notified. The SIU has since invoked their mandate.

Police continue to investigate the original alarm call, although it is still not clear why the SIU was called in.