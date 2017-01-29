

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit is investigating an incident involving a 67-year-old man that occurred Saturday on Highway 401 near Woodstock.

The SIU says ‘preliminary information’ indicates that shortly before 2:00 p.m. an OPP officer stopped a pickup truck towing a trailer on the eastbound 401 just west of Sweaburg Rd.

A man in the truck had some sort of interaction with the officer, who soon after noticed the man was in medical distress.

The man was taken to hospital in Woodstock with serious injuries and then transferred to a London hospital, according to the SIU.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to look into the incident.