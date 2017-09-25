

CTV Kitchener





The case of a man who suffered leg injuries after falling from the roof of a building is now being looked into by Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit.

The SIU has been called in because the man had been running from a police officer at the time.

On Aug. 25, an OPP officer was dispatched to a restaurant on Highway 24, between Cambridge and Brantford, because an alarm had been activated.

When the officer arrived, a man allegedly started running away from the building. The police officer gave chase.

Eventually, the SIU says, the man fell from the roof of a building. He was taken to hospital.

The SIU says it wants to hear from anyone who can help its investigators piece together what happened.