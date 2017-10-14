

The Canadian Press





Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a 36-year-old man was struck by a tractor trailer and killed in Hamilton Friday evening.

The Special Investigations Unit says police received a call about a man in distress on the highway at about 8:30 p.m.

They say police officers attended the area, and a short time later the man was struck by a tractor trailer.

Investigators say the 36-year-old man was pronounced dead.

They're asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

The SIU is automatically called in to investigate reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.