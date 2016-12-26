

CTV Kitchener





The Special Investigations Unit has confirmed that the man shot and killed by London police on December 23rd was 35-year-old Samuel Maloney.

Officers surrounded a home on Duchess Avenue early Friday morning.

There was a confrontation and Maloney was shot by police. He died at the scene.

An officer was also injured.

Police have not said why they were at the house or what happened leading up to the shooting.

The SIU says three officers are part of their investigation and 18 others are considered witnesses.