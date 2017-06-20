

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Police officers did not use excessive force when they arrested a man who was waving an e-cigarette around while standing on a street in Cambridge, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found.

The SIU’s investigation revolved around an arrest which occurred on Feb. 23, 2016.

It was the second time that morning that Waterloo Regional Police had dealt with the 24-year-old man, who suffered a broken nose during his arrest.

According to the SIU, police were first called to deal with the man around 2:30 a.m. He was seen dancing in the intersection of Hamilton and Lowther streets, and agreed to go home when police told him to.

About 90 minutes later, police were told that the man was now standing in the middle of King Street in Cambridge. The caller reported that the man was blocking a driver’s path and brandishing a weapon.

Responding police officers found the man on Westminster Drive South, waving around an item that they believed to be a knife. He dropped the item when ordered to at gunpoint, and police later learned that it was an e-cigarette.

When told he was under arrest, the SIU found, the man started taking off his clothes and then ran away.

A chase ensued, during which the man stumbled and fell near the intersection of Church and Moore streets.

The SIU report found that as he was falling, he swung his arm backward – fracturing a police officer’s nose. The 24 year old also suffered a broken nose.

After the fall, the man allegedly continued to resist arrest. Police told the SIU that the man displayed “enormous strength” and both officers started kneeing him in an attempt to subdue him. One officer also hit the man “in the head at least once with his hand” before bringing him under control.

The SIU’s investigation found that the force used by the officers was within legal parameters.

“The man was, at the very least, a danger to the public in that he was dancing or loitering in the street with what appeared to be a weapon in his possession,” SIU director Tony Loparco said in his report.

“In light of the fact that he had already caused injury to (a police officer) … it was not unreasonable to conclude that he was capable of doing so again.”

Loparco found that the officers “could not have reasonably known” that what they believed to be a knife was actually an e-cigarette, and that given the man’s injuries occurred during his fall, police did not directly cause them.