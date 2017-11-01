

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





An OPP officer not only upheld the law when he pulled over a truck on Highway 401, Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found, but he saved the life of the truck’s driver.

On Jan. 28, the officer pulled over a pickup truck in the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Sweaburg Road, west of Woodstock, after noticing that it didn’t have an up-to-date inspection sticker on the trailer it was pulling.

The officer warned the driver, then went back to his cruiser to wait for the truck to pull away.

When a period of time elapsed without the truck moving, the officer went up to it again, and found that the driver’s head had somehow become pinned under the truck. His face had turned blue, and the officer believed the driver had died.

SIU investigators found that the police officer was unable to pull the man out from under the truck or to shift the truck into drive. He then used his cruiser to ram the truck three times, pushing it forward and freeing the driver.

According to the SIU’s report, the truck had a defect that made it unable for the driver to change the gears from inside the vehicle. The only way to change the gears was to do so from beneath the vehicle – which would explain both why the officer couldn’t move the truck into drive and why the driver was under the truck. Investigators believe that the truck rolled back on the driver as he was attempting to put it into drive.

The 66-year-old driver was taken to hospital without vital signs. He was later revived, and diagnosed with eight fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Medical workers told police that the man would have died if he had remained under the truck for much longer.

The SIU’s investigation involved an interview with the police officer in question and eight witnesses, as well as reviews of police reports, the truck driver’s medical records and the officer’s radio communications.

In his report clearing the officer of wrongdoing, SIU director Tony Loparco said that the officer’s quick thinking saved the driver’s life.

The SIU was investigating the case because they are mandated to investigate any incident in which someone dies or is seriously injured during an interaction with police.