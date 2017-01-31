Featured
Sinkhole closes Kitchener street
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 31, 2017 10:10AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, January 31, 2017 12:32PM EST
A section of Lancaster Street is closed because of a large sinkhole.
An apparent water main break has caused a large hole to appear in the street Tuesday.
Lancaster Street is closed, between Hillview Street and Hill Street, north of Wellington Street. A large section of the roadway appears to be undermined by the water main break.
No word on when the repair may be complete.
