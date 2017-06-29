

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man was left in critical condition Thursday after crashing his car into a hydro pole on Homer Watson Boulevard in Kitchener.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m., near the intersection of Homer Watson and Huron Road.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, the man lost control of his car, and hit a hydro pole. The impact of the crash left the car split in two pieces.

The driver, a Conestoga College student, was airlifted to a Hamilton hospital.

Homer Watson was closed to westbound traffic in the area for most of the day, but reopened in time for the afternoon rush.

Police continue to investigate the crash. They say they are not aware of any witnesses.