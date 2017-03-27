

CTV Kitchener





A single-vehicle collision involving a feed truck that ended up in a ditch in the Township of Perth East closed Line 37 for several hours.

Ontario Provincial Police were dispatched to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

Police said Perth Line 37 between Road 108 and Road 109 is closed as crews assist with unloading the truck and removing it from the ditch.

Motorists are being advised to take alternate routes.

It is not known what caused the crash or how long the road will remain closed for.

