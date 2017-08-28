

CTV Kitchener





One person was taken to hospital Sunday evening after a SUV hit a house in a Kitchener neighbourhood.

According to police, the 69-year-old woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Police say that the SUV had first hit a parked car on Westwood Drive before moving across the street and driving into the house.

Both the SUV and the house were said to have suffered significant damage.

Police say they want to talk to anyone who witnessed the crash.