Siemens workers wait for word on future of Tillsonburg operation
The Siemens Wind Power manufacturing plant in Tillsonburg is pictured on Monday, July 17, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 5:34PM EDT
One of the biggest employers in Tillsonburg was in a full shutdown on Monday.
Employees of the Siemens turbine blade plant were not given any reason for the shutdown, beyond that it would extend into Tuesday and that an all-employee meeting would take place Tuesday.
A Siemens spokesperson declined to comment on what would be said at the meeting, but said more information would be made public afterward.
The approximately 340 workers at the Siemens plant are not unionized.
Unifor members showed up outside the plant Monday in what they called a show of support for the Siemens employees. (Many CTV Kitchener employees are also represented by Unifor.)
The Siemens plant in Tillsonburg opened in 2010.
