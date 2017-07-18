

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





More than 200 workers at one of Tillsonburg’s largest employers are losing their jobs immediately, with more job losses to follow in the coming months.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy announced Tuesday that it would close its turbine manufacturing plant in Tillsonburg by early 2018.

Of the company’s 340 employees, 206 were expected to be off the job right away. The company said the remaining 134 positions would be phased out over the course of 2017.

In a press release, company officials blamed the closure on an increasingly competitive global energy market.

Specifically, they say they plan to start manufacturing “significant larger blades” – something they say the Tillsonburg plant “cannot easily be adapted” to accommodate.

Affected employees will be provided with severance pay and career counselling, the company said.

More details to come.