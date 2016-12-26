

CTV Kitchener





Bargain shoppers woke up early on Boxing Day in the hopes of scoring big savings.

There were long line-ups at some stores in Fairview Park Mall but that didn’t dampen the spirits of shoppers.

“It was hard to find a parking spot but I got in and got what I wanted so I’m really happy,” said Heather Lengyell.

Retailers hoped sales, especially on electronics, would entice shoppers to spend.

“The first people were in line before we got here,” said Ryan Strachan, Best Buy’s general manager. “They had their chairs, they had their blankets, they were all cozied up ready to get the good deals.”

Some malls, including Fairview Park Mall, kept their doors open later to accommate the holiday shoppers.

-- WIth files from Carina Sledz