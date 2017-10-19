

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Shopify has announced that it will be expanding in Waterloo region, potentially bringing 500 full-time jobs over the next few years.

The new office will be located at 85 Willis Way in uptown Waterloo, this will be their second office in the region.

The company will be hiring people everywhere from entry level to senior management and from engineering to sales.

The expansion will be focusing on the Shopify Plus platform, a version of the software that focuses on their more complex customers.

The office will open in the first few months of 2018.