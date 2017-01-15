

CTV Kitchener





A 20-year-old man is in hospital after being shot multiple times on Colborne Street in Brantford.

Brantford Police say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning, “in the 500 block” of the street – which encompasses the area between Murray Street and Kiwanis Way.

Police said Sunday afternoon that the man was being treated for his injuries in hospital. Further details on his condition were not immediately available.

It was also not immediately clear if police had anyone in custody in connection with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that might help police is being asked to contact the investigating detective at 519-756-7050 ext. 2206 or call Crime Stoppers.

Police say they suspect that the shooting was a targeted attack.