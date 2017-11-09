

CTV Kitchener





A shed on a property on Maple Bend Road in Woolwich is destroyed following a fire Wednesday night.

Three fire stations were called to the property around 9 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen from the building and the roof collapsed.

Officials said the fire began inside the shed.

No people were hurt in the fire, however, several chickens died.

Damage is pegged at around $10,000.