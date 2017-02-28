

CTV Kitchener





Nearly 10 per cent of Canadian adults are making use of either Uber-like services, Airbnb-like services, or both, new data from Statistics Canada shows.

The agency says that an estimated 2.7 million Canadians aged 18 and older, or 9.5 per cent of that total population, used either private accommodation services or peer-to-peer ride services between November 2015 and October 2016.

Between them, those 2.7 million people spent more than $1.3 billion on those services, including amounts spent when travelling outside the country.

Peer-to-peer ride services were used by seven per cent of adult Canadians, with 4.2 per cent reporting the use of private accommodation services.

Statistics Canada also found that younger adults were more likely to use these services than older ones.