Featured
Sharing economy now a billion-dollar industry: StatsCan
In this 2014 photo, a smartphone is mounted on the glass of an Uber car. (AP / Rafiq Maqbool)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 28, 2017 5:21PM EST
Nearly 10 per cent of Canadian adults are making use of either Uber-like services, Airbnb-like services, or both, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
The agency says that an estimated 2.7 million Canadians aged 18 and older, or 9.5 per cent of that total population, used either private accommodation services or peer-to-peer ride services between November 2015 and October 2016.
Between them, those 2.7 million people spent more than $1.3 billion on those services, including amounts spent when travelling outside the country.
Peer-to-peer ride services were used by seven per cent of adult Canadians, with 4.2 per cent reporting the use of private accommodation services.
Statistics Canada also found that younger adults were more likely to use these services than older ones.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.