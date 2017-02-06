Featured
Sexually explicit photo of 13 year old circulated around school
Published Monday, February 6, 2017 12:39PM EST
Police in Norfolk County are warning parents to be more vigilant after a school official reported the circulation of a sexually explicit photo of a 13 year old.
The warning comes after police received a complaint that a sexually explicit photo of the teen was shared online with a 13-year-old boy, who then shared it with other students.
Police said the students met online late last year, with the boy pretending to be a girl and asking for a photo of the victim. The issue was reported to police on Feb. 3.
Police said that the number of instances involving underage children sending explicit images and video has increased.
“This is called self-peer exploitation. It is also known as sexting,” an OPP release said on Monday morning.” Teens need to realize the long and short term dangers of sending out photographs of themselves. Those who distribute it also need to be aware of the criminal ramifications of doing so.”
Parents can turn to the Canadian Centre for Child Protection for resources and helpful information. The centre has a tip line set up for reporting online sexual exploitation.
