

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A man who worked as a school bus driver has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation, and police say there may be other victims they have yet to identify.

David John Ross, 68, was arrested after a sexual assault was reported to Perth County OPP last week.

In addition to sexual assault, he was charged with sexual exploitation – an offence involving sexual contact between a child and a person in a position of authority over the child.

The charges relate to an incident alleged to have occurred in Perth County. Police aren’t releasing a more specific location.

Elliot Coach Lines says Ross worked for them in Listowel, as a school bus driver.

“The employee in question, who passed all applicable background checks, is no longer employed with the company and has been terminated,” company general manager Bruce Graham said in an email.

“We are continuing to co-operate however we can with the authorities.”

People in Listowel familiar with Ross tell CTV News that he had been assigned to drive students with disabilities.

Before living in Perth County, Ross lived in Huron County.

Police say they want to hear from anyone who may have had unwanted contact with Ross in either jurisdiction. They describe him as a 5’10” white man with blue eyes, grey hair and a medium build, and weighing 197 pounds.

Ross, who may no longer have the facial hair he is seen with in the above photograph, is out of police custody as he awaits his next court date.

With reporting by Nicole Lampa