Several homes broken into while occupants asleep
Waterloo Regional Police say they want to talk to this man as part of their investigation into a series of residential break-ins.
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 2, 2017 2:55PM EST
Police believe there’s a link between at least six residential break-ins over the past three months which occurred while people were inside the homes, sound asleep.
In all cases, police say, the homes’ doors were left unlocked.
Items stolen included debit and credit cards – which were then used at nearby convenience stores or banks – as well as cash, electronics and personal belongings.
Two of the break-ins occurred in mid-November in the Blair area of Cambridge, while the other four took place last month in Kitchener and Waterloo. Two of those were west of Fischer-Hallman Road between Erb and Columbia streets, while the others were in the area of Davenport Road and Bridge Street, and in the area of Frederick and Weber streets.
No arrests have been made.
Waterloo Regional Police say everyone should remember to lock all windows and doors before they leave their home or go to sleep.
They have also released surveillance image showing a man they’re looking for in connection with the break-ins.
