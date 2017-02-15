

CTV Kitchener





Police in Woodstock are asking for helping solving a break-in which saw a jewelry box get stolen from an apartment.

They say the box belonged to a veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces. It contained service medals as well as “other items of great personal meaning.”

It was stolen around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, from an apartment building on Burtch Street.

Witnesses told police that they saw a 6’2, 200-pound man leaving the building with the box.

The man is said to have short black hair, and was seen wearing blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.