Featured
Serious crash near St. Agatha closes Notre Dame Drive
Notre Dame Drive closed in Petersburg as police investigate serious crash Photo courtesy Waterloo Regional police
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:39AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 23, 2017 7:51AM EDT
Waterloo Regional police are investigating a serious crash just west of Kitchener.
Police say a car crashed into a hydro pole early Thursday morning. a 22-year-old man was airlifted to hospital in Hamilton.
Officials at the scene said that speed was a factor in the crash.
Notre Dame Drive in Wilmot Township is closed to through traffic between Petersburg and St. Agatha.
The roadway is expected to be closed until around noon Thursday to accomodate the investigation.
Police say charges are pending.
